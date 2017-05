పాక్ బరితెగింపు: ముక్కలుగా భారత జవాన్ల దేహాలు! రగిలిపోతున్న భారత సైనికులు!

సరిహద్దుల్లో పాకిస్థాన్‌ మళ్లీ బరితెగించింది. ఇద్దరు భారత జవాన్లను పొట్టనబెట్టుకోవడమే కాక.. వారి మృతదేహాలను ముక్కలుగా నరికేసి తన కిరాతకాన్ని చాటుకుంది.

English summary

NEW DELHI: The bodies of two Indian jawans were mutilated by Pakistan Army following a ceasefire violation along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday. The Indian Army's Northern Command released a statement, saying that after carrying out an unprovoked assault with rockets and mortar rounds, some Pakistan troops attacked a patrolling party of jawans and mutilated the bodies of those killed. "In an unsoldierly act by the Pak Army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated," the statement read. Condemning the Pakistan army's actions, the Indian Army promised swift retaliation. "Such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded," the Northern Command statement said.