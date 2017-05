ఇదేం గోకుడు?: ట్రంప్ చేతిని విసిరికొట్టిన పోప్(వీడియో)

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Saturday, May 27, 2017, 10:59 [IST]

Pope Francis slapping President Donald Trump’s hand in a video originated on a comedy show. At no point in their meeting, did the pope slap the president’s hand away. Rather, a comedy show and others were making fun of the fact that First Lady Melania Trump could be seen on two occasions of dodging the president’s attempt to hold her hand.