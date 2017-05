ఏ క్షణంలోనైనా మూడో ప్రపంచ యుద్ధం... హోరాహోరీగా, క్రూరంగా...

మూడో ప్రపంచ యుద్ధమే గనుక వస్తే.. గత ప్రపంచ యుద్ధాల మాదిరిగా నెలలు, ఏళ్ల తరబడి జరగదు. సత్వరం ముగిసే ఈ యుద్ధం గతంలోకంటే హోరాహోరీగా, క్రూరంగాను జరుగుతుంది.

English summary

The online activists declared “citizens will be the last to know” when war breaks out as governments ready themselves for battle. Anonymous used their signature Guy Fawkes character to deliver the warning in a six-minute video. With the aid of voice changer technology, the robotic sounding hacker urges viewers to “prepare for what comes next”. Earlier this month US President Donald Trump warned a “major, major conflict” with North Korea is possible as tensions escalate over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programmes. The hacker group said: “All the signs of a looming war on the Korean peninsula are surfacing, watching as each country moves strategic pieces into place but unlike past world wars although there will be ground troops the battle is likely to be fierce. brutal and quick.