'ఎన్ ఎస్ జీ లో శాశ్వత సభ్యత్వానికి మద్దతు',' ఉగ్రవాదంపై ఉమ్మడిపోరు'

Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met and shook hands on the lawns of the White House in Washington DC in their first encounter ahead of a 20-minute one-on-one exchange today. The ice-breaker between the two leaders is expected to set the tone for the day-long string of bilateral meetings, in which the Indian side is expected to raise its concerns on the proposed overhaul of H-1B visas, used by thousands of Indians to work in the US. Just hours ahead of the meeting, the US State Department designated Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in a move India called a vindication of its stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.