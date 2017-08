ప్రిన్సెస్‌ శృంగార జీవిత రహస్యాలు వెలుగులోకి! రాచకుటుంబం వద్దంటున్నా.. చానల్ 4 ససేమిరా!

International

A British broadcaster will air a somewhat salacious TV documentary about the late Princess Diana on Sunday despite pleas from her family, friends and former courtiers to scuttle a program that includes clips of Diana discussing her sex life and unhappy marriage with Prince Charles. The British broadcaster Channel 4 defended the use of the private musings of Diana as an important historical document and said the recordings offered unique insights into her life as the anniversary of her death approaches later this month. Historical as the tapes may or may not be, the Daily Mail tabloid went with the headline: “Charles and Diana ‘didn't have sex for seven years’: How Prince transformed from being ‘all over his wife like a bad rash’ before their love life ‘fizzled out entirely’ after Harry was born.”