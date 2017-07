వామ్మో.. వీడు మామూలోడు కాదు.. పదహారేళ్లకే.. అధికారులే అవాక్కయ్యేలా..

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A private school boy from Vermont is accused of sexually assaulting five female classmates in various locations on campus. Conner Tatro, 16, has pleaded not guilty to seven felony counts of sexual assault against the five girls at Thetford Academy between spring 2016 and spring 2017. He is accused of sexually assaulting the 15 and 16-year-old girls during and after school hours, according to court documents. Tatro is being charged as an adult given the seriousness of the allegations. The alleged attacks range from groping to rape. They allegedly occurred in bathrooms, the cafeteria, school hallways, the baseball field and in a wooded area near the campus.