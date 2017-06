Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Friday, June 9, 2017, 12:26 [IST]

English summary

IT services giant InfosysBSE -1.67 % today said it remains "committed" to its guidance of 6.5-8.5 per cent revenue growth this year even as some clients ask for projects to be carried out at 30-40 per cent lower costs than before.