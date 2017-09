సూకీకి అగ్ని పరీక్షే: రోహింగ్యా జాతి నిర్మూలనకు మయన్మార్ సైన్యం ఊచకోత

International

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi has "a last chance" to halt an army offensive that has forced hundreds of thousands of the mainly Muslim Rohingya to flee abroad, the UN head has said. Antonio Guterres told the BBC that unless she acted now, "the tragedy will be absolutely horrible".The UN has warned the offensive could amount to ethnic cleansing.