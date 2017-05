పాక్‌ ప్రధానితో మోడీ రహస్య దౌత్యం? జిందాల్ సమావేశం ఇందుకేనా?

పాకిస్తాన్‌తో.. భార‌త్‌ ర‌హ‌స్య దౌత్యం నిర్వ‌హించిన‌ట్లు ఊహాగానాలు వినిపిస్తున్నాయి. పాకిస్తాన్ ప్ర‌ధాని న‌వాజ్ ష‌రీఫ్‌తో ప్ర‌ఖ్యాత‌ భార‌తీయ ఉక్కు వ్యాపార‌వేత్త స‌జ్జ‌న్ జిందాల్ భేటీ కావ‌డం తీవ్ర చ‌ర్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has told the country's powerful Army that his meeting with Indian steel tycoon Sajjan Jindal last month was part of back-channel diplomacy, a media report said on Thursday. BBC Urdu reported that Mr Sharif has taken Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa into confidence on his meeting with Mr Jindal on April 27 at the hill resort of Murree. Pakistan's government informed military authorities that Mr Sharif's hour-long meeting with Mr Jindal was a part of back-channel diplomacy. And Mr Jindal had the backing of some important Indian officials for the meeting to defuse ongoing tension between the two countries, the report said.