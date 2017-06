Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have broken off relations with Qatar, in the worst diplomatic crisis to hit Gulf Arab states in decades.The three Gulf countries and Egypt have accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the region. Qatar which shares its only land border with Saudi Arabia has rejected the accusations calling them "unjustified" and "baseless". Saudi Arabia's state news agency announced the move to sever ties with Qatar Monday, saying it was seeking to "protect national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism."