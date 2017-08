ఏడుగురు అమెరికా సైనికులు ఖతం!? గెట్ రెడీ ఫర్ వార్... సైన్యానికి ట్రంప్ సూచన

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The three missiles fired on Saturday are believed to be in response to military drills – also known as war games – being carried out by US and South Korean troops on the peninsula. Along with the missile launch, the Kim regime engaged in their own war games in a series of strikes against targets modelled after South Korean islands.The KCNA news agency quoted Kim as telling the army that it “should think of mercilessly wiping out the enemy with arms only and occupying Seoul at one go and the southern half of Korea”.