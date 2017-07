పాక్ అపద్ధర్మ ప్రధానిగా షాహీద్ అబ్బాసీ!

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has selected Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to be the interim prime minister of the country, Times Now reported. According to Times Now, the decision was made by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during an informal consultative meeting of the party. Abbasi would serve as the chief executive of Pakistan for 45 days. In the meantime, Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif would contest elections to make his way into the country's National Assembly.Earlier, it was reported that most PML-N leaders and members of Sharif family agreed on former defence minister Khawaja Muhamamd Asif's name as the interim prime minister.