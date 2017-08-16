ఘోరం: మట్టిచరియలు విరిగిపడి.. 600 మంది కనిపించకుండా పోయారు!

ఫ్రీటౌన్: ఆఫ్రికాలో ఘోరం చోటు చేసుకుంది. ఇక్కడి సియెర్రా లియోన్ లో భారీ వరదల కారణంగా మట్టి చరియలు విరిగిపడ్డాయి. ఈ ఘటనలో సుమారు 600 మంది స్థానికులు కనిపించకుండా పోయారు.

వరదల కారణంగా ఆఫ్రికా రాజధాని ఫ్రీటౌన్ చాలా వరకు అస్తవ్యస్తమైంది. ఆ దేశాధ్యక్షుడు ఎర్నెస్ట్ బాయ్ కొరోమా తమకు అత్యవసర సహాయం అందించాల్సిందిగా ప్రపంచ దేశాలను అభ్యర్థించారు.

Sierra Leone mudslide: At least 600 still missing in Freetown

ఫ్రీటౌన్‌కు స‌మీపంలో ఉన్న రీజెంట్ ఏరియాలో సోమ‌వారం మ‌ట్టిచ‌రియ‌లు విరిగిప‌డిన ఘ‌ట‌న‌లో సుమారు 400 మంది మృతిచెందారు. క‌నిపించ‌కుండా పోయిన వారి కోసం గాలింపు చ‌ర్య‌లు చేప‌ట్టాల‌ని ఇప్ప‌టికే రెడ్‌క్రాస్ పిలుపునిచ్చింది.

English summary
At least 600 people are still missing following a mudslide and flooding that devastated parts of Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, a spokesman for the president has told the BBC. President Ernest Bai Koroma earlier pleaded for "urgent support", saying entire communities had been wiped out. Nearly 400 people are confirmed dead after a mudslide in the Regent area and floods elsewhere in Freetown on Monday. The Red Cross has warned it is a race against time to find survivors. A mass burial of victims is planned on Wednesday to free up space in mortuaries.
Story first published: Wednesday, August 16, 2017, 15:43 [IST]
