ఘోరం: మట్టిచరియలు విరిగిపడి.. 600 మంది కనిపించకుండా పోయారు!

Ramesh Babu

English summary

At least 600 people are still missing following a mudslide and flooding that devastated parts of Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, a spokesman for the president has told the BBC. President Ernest Bai Koroma earlier pleaded for "urgent support", saying entire communities had been wiped out. Nearly 400 people are confirmed dead after a mudslide in the Regent area and floods elsewhere in Freetown on Monday. The Red Cross has warned it is a race against time to find survivors. A mass burial of victims is planned on Wednesday to free up space in mortuaries.