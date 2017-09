షాక్: కిమ్ తల నరికేందుకు 3 వేల మంది కమెండోలు

International

South Korea — The last time South Korea is known to have plotted to assassinate the North Korean leadership, nothing went as planned.In the late 1960s, after North Korean commandoes tried to ransack the presidential palace in Seoul, South Korea secretly trained misfits plucked from prison or off the streets to sneak into North Korea and slit the throat of its leader, Kim Il-sung. When the mission was aborted, the men mutinied.