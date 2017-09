తెలుగమ్మాయి శ్రీశుభకు ‘మిస్‌ ఇండియా సౌత్‌ ఆఫ్రికా గ్వాటెంగ్’ కిరీటం

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Srisubha Addepalli, an IT specialist hailing from Andhra Pradesh, was crowned Miss India South Africa Gauteng 2017. The 25-year-old has been working for a leading bank here on contract basis for 18 months. Apart from fairing the best in other segments of the contest, Addepalli also performed a dance number, which was well-received by the jury. "Dance is my passion and because we were only allowed a maximum of three minutes, I chose three segments to represent different parts of my life. I was born and brought up in a family where all the emotions are very smooth and gentle.