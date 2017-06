పాకిస్తాన్ కు భారత్‌, అమెరికా స్ట్రాంగ్‌ వార్నింగ్‌!

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Reflecting a tougher stance by the US on terrorism emanating from Pakistan, a joint statement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with President Donald Trump called upon Pakistan not to let its territory be used to launch terror attacks. "The leaders called on Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries. They further called on Pakistan to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot, and other cross-border terrorist attacks perpetrated by Pakistan-based groups," the Indo-US joint statement said.