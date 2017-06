అయ్యో పాపం అన్నారా... జైలుకెళ్తారు.. జాగ్రత్త!

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Showing sympathy for Qatar on social media or through any other means is a crime punishable by law, the UAE Attorney-General has warned. In a statement issued to the Arabic language media on Wednesday, Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said the UAE has taken a firm stance against Qatar's hostile and irresponsible policies towards the UAE and other GCC and Arab nations. "The tough decisions were taken in order to protect UAE's national security, its supreme interests and interests of its people," underlined Al Shamsi."Strict and tough action will be taken against anyone who shows sympathy or any form of favouritism towards Qatar, or against anyone who objects to the position of the UAE, whether through social media, or any other forms of communication."The Federal Public Prosecution said that according to the Federal Penal Code and the Federal law on Combating Information Technology Crimes, anyone who threatens the interests, national unity and stability of the UAE faces a jail term of three to 15 years and a fine not less than Dh500,000.