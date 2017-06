ఘోరం: ఉగ్రవాదులనుకొని సొంత సైన్యంపైనే దాడి... 10 మంది సైనికులు మృతి

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

At least 10 Philippine troops have been killed by air strikes aimed at taking out Islamist militants who are battling soldiers in the southern city of Marawi, the defence secretary said on Thursday. “A group of our military armed men were hit by our own airstrikes. Ten killed,” defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters in Manila, adding that his forces had been up against 500 extremists who had a “big plan” to occupy Marawi. Security forces have been battling militants flying the black flags of the Islamic State (IS) group in Marawi, a Muslim city in the predominantly Catholic Philippines.