కిమ్ జాంగ్ ‘మాస్టర్ మైండ్’.. ఈయనే! ఉత్తరకొరియా క్షిపణి పరీక్షలన్నీ ఈయన కనుసన్నల్లోనే!

Ramesh Babu

A middle-aged rocket scientist who helped blast a satellite into space has been revealed as the mastermind behind Kim Jong-un's missile programme.Kim Jong-sik, thought to be in his 50s, is said to have transformed North Korea's arsenal from dud rockets to nuclear-armed ICBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles). The technical expert who was "plucked from obscurity" impressed leader Kim Jong-un after he helped launch a satellite into space and has risen through the ranks to become a top figure in the country's munitions industry. Now he holds North Korea’s highest honour, the Order of Kim Jong-il, in reward for developing the weapons used to threat its neighbours in the South and the US.