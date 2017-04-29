సరికొత్త జిమ్.. కునుకు తీస్తే చాలు.. కెలోరీలు కరిగిపోతాయి

శరీరాన్ని ఏమాత్రం కష్టపెట్టకుండా కెలొరీలు తగ్గించే జిమ్‌లను లండన్‌లో ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. అక్కడికెళ్లి చేయాల్సిందల్లా పడుకోవడమే! అవును.. మీరు చదివింది నిజమే..

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

London: A gym class where you go to have a nap for 45 minutes, and it still helps you shed the pounds. But, the dream is in fact reality. A new type of wellbeing class is being rolled out this weekend – and it’s aimed at exhausted parents. Arriving at the new Napercise classes, gym-goers will find the usual spin bikes swapped for single beds. And the upbeat workout tunes will be ditched in favour of calming, soothing sounds to create the perfect environment in which to relax. The studio temperature will also be dropped to a level that will help promote calorie burning, while nappers snooze. Kathryn Pinkham, a Dreams Sleep expert, who helped develop the new class, said the aim is to boost alertness, alleviate feelings of anxiety or stress and improve mood.