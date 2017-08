International

The President of the United States on Sunday spoke on the phone with his South Korean counterpart and discussed the economic sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council against North Korea. "Just completed call with President Moon of South Korea. Very happy and impressed with 15-0 United Nations vote on North Korea sanctions," Donald Trump wrote on his personal Twitter account. On the other hand North Korea has accused the United States of "trying to drive the situation of the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war" after the UN Security Council unanimously adopted new sanctions Saturday in response to Pyongyang's long-range ballistic missile tests last month. "We will, under no circumstances, put the nukes and ballistic rockets on the negotiating table," Ri said, adding Pyongyang would "teach the US a severe lesson" if it used military force against North Korea.