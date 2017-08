కలవరం: భూమి పైకి దూసుకొస్తున్న గ్రహశకలం! తాకితే ప్రళయమే!

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

NASA Predicts That A 4 Kilometer Wide Asteroid Will Zip Past Earth On 1 September. Asteroids are whizzing past Earth all the time, though they don’t come too close to hitting us. NASA has now predicted another fly by the incident to occur next month, but it’s slightly different. The rock will zip past our planet on September 1, and will be visible to small telescopes for a few nights from late August to early September.