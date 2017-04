పాతికేళ్లుగా.. ఆకులు, చెట్ల బెరడే ఈయన ఆహారం!

ఓ వ్య‌క్తి ఆకులే తిని బతుకుతున్నాడు. ఏదో ఒకటి, రెండు రోజులు, నెలలు కాదు.. పాతికేళ్లుగా అతడి ఆహారం అదే.

Story first published: Saturday, April 22, 2017, 16:38 [IST]

English summary

Punjab: Mehmood Butt, a poor man from Gujranwala has been eating leaves and wood for the last 25 years, a habit he developed because of extreme poverty and since then he has lived on eating leaves and surprisingly, has never fell ill. According to a news report, Butt, 50, started eating leaves 25 years ago because he had no work and couldn’t afford basic meal. 'There was too much poverty in my family. Everything was beyond limit and it was very difficult for me to get a meal, so I thought it is better to eat wood rather than begging on a street,’ Butt said.