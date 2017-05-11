విమానంలో విచిత్రం: ఎయిర్ హోస్టెస్ కు పైలట్ లవ్ ప్రపోజల్.. వీడియో వైరల్

ప్రేమను వ్యక్తం చేయడానికి ఒక్కొక్కరూ ఒక్కో మార్గం ఎంచుకుంటారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఓ జంట లవ్‌ ప్రపోజల్‌ వీడియో సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో వైరల్ గా మారి విపరీతంగా షేర్‌ అవుతోంది.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

So what place other than a flight would be more suitable for a pilot to propose an air hostess. Have you ever seen someone proposing a girl in a plane? No, then here is a video for you that will make you go aww. A video of pilot proposing an air hostess mid-air is going viral all over the Internet. This is probably the most romantic proposal you would have ever seen. This video is breaking the internet. If you have traveled on a plane, then you would have seen around 10 girls wearing the same dress who are there for your hospitality. These girls are known as air hostess. This video has hit 10 Million views on Internet and people are loving it. This is the most romantic thing one can do in a flight. Did you find it cute too? Share your views with us.