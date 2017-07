ఉత్తర కొరియా వెళ్లొద్దు.. ఉన్న వాళ్లు కూడా వచ్చేయండి: ట్రంప్ ఆదేశాలు

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Trump administration announced a travel ban on Friday for Americans traveling to North Korea, according to the State Department. The ban will go into effect 30 days after the restriction is made in the Federal Register, according to the department. The ban comes as tensions between North Korea and the U.S. have risen in the wake of North Korea's growing nuclear weapons program and the death of U.S. student Otto Warmbier, who was detained in North Korea. U.S. citizens looking to go to North Korea for humanitarian purposes will be able to apply through the State Department. The Associated Press reported in June that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was considering the ban in March when American Tony Kim was detained by the regime, but his consideration of the ban became more urgent after Warmbier’s death.