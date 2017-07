లంఖనం దివ్యౌషధం: అమెరికన్ ఫస్ట్ పాలసీపై ట్రంప్ సర్కార్ ఇలా..

International

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Trump administration has expanded the meaning of “America First” to include foreign workers willing to take on low-skill work. Citing a shortage of “qualified and willing” Americans to meet the high-season needs of businesses like landscape companies, amusement parks, and hotels, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it will increase the number of available H2B visas for non-farm temporary workers by 15,000 for fiscal year 2017.