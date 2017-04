ట్రంప్ వివాదాస్పదం: ఆ సంగతి మరిచిపోయారు, భార్య గుర్తుచేస్తే కానీ!..

గీతాలపన సమయంలో సాంప్రదాయబద్దంగా తమ కుడిచేతిని హృదయంపై ఉంచడం అమెరికన్లకు అలవాటు.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Wow, feels: The President forgot to put his hand on his heart for the national anthem, until an immigrant reminded him. pic.twitter.com/2s8R8iESRB

Story first published: Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 10:45 [IST]

English summary

This being the Trump White House, there was a bit of a glitch. Trump apparently forgot to put his hand on his heart during the singing of the national anthem.