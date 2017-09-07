అన్నంత పని చేసిన డొనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్! అఫ్ఘానిస్తాన్‌ కు మరో 3,500 సైనికులు!

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

President Trump has given Defense Secretary Jim Mattis the authority to determine troop levels in Afghanistan, three administration officials said, opening the door for sending more American forces to a war that the Pentagon chief acknowledged the United States was “not winning.” Mr. Mattis is believed to favor sending several thousand more American troops to strengthen the effort to advise Afghan forces as they push back against gains made by the Taliban, the Islamic State and other militant groups. The Pentagon later develoed option to send 3,500 more American troops to Afghanistan, including hundreds of Special Operations forces. The reinforcements would be augmented by troop contributions by NATO nations, which American officials have begun to solicit.