చైనాకు షాక్ ఇచ్చిన ట్రంప్.. మండిపడిన డ్రాగన్, తేల్చుకుంటామంటూ వార్నింగ్

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

US President Donald Trump has asked his country's top trade official to review China's practices regarding intellectual property. The move was incremental, but could eventually lead to the US imposing trade sanctions. Mr Trump is trying to balance working with China on relations with North Korea, with his "America-first" trade views. Beijing warned that it "will not sit idle" if the probe leads to sanctions. Mr Trump returned to Washington to sign the order, which authorises US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to explore whether to undertake a deeper Section 301 investigation.