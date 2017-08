హెచ్చరికలు వద్దు, ప్రపంచమే చూడని విధంగా దెబ్బ తింటారు: ఉ.కొరియాకు ట్రంప్

International

Srinivas G

English summary

President Trump on Tuesday threatened North Korea over its newly reported ability to produce miniaturized nuclear warheads that can be attached to ballistic missiles. “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” Trump said. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.” Trump previously hailed a unanimous United Nations Security Council vote over the weekend to impose new sanctions on North Korea.