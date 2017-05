రష్యాతో సీక్రెట్ హాట్ లైన్ కోసం.. ట్రంప్ అల్లుడి ఆరాటం, నిఘా సంస్థల కళ్లుగప్పి ఏం చేద్దామనో?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and close adviser, Jared Kushner, had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States during and after the 2016 presidential campaign, seven current and former U.S. officials told Reuters. Those contacts included two phone calls between April and November last year, two of the sources said. By early this year, Kushner had become a focus of the FBI investigation into whether there was any collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, said two other sources - one current and one former law enforcement official. Kushner initially had come to the attention of FBI investigators last year as they began scrutinizing former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s connections with Russian officials, the two sources said.