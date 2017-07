నాకిక ఓపిక లేదు, మొహమాటం అంతకన్నా లేదు: ఉత్తర కొరియాపై ట్రంప్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

President Donald Trump, speaking alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in, declared Friday US patience with the North Korean regime "is over.""The era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed," Trump said in a statement from the Rose Garden. "And, frankly, that patience is over." The remarks were the latest sign that Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress in curbing North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which top US officials have eyed with increasing concern in recent months.