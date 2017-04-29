భారీ భూకంపం.. సునామీ రావచ్చంటూ హెచ్చరిక, భయంతో పరుగులుదీసిన జనం

ఫిలిప్పీన్స్‌లో శనివారం తెల్లవారుజామున భారీ భూకంపం సంభవించింది. భూకంపం నేపథ్యంలో సునామీ కూడా వచ్చే అవకాశముందని అధికారులు హెచ్చరిక జారీ చేశారు.

MANILA: A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Philippines early Saturday, officials said, damaging several buildings and injuring two people as panicked residents fled the coast following a tsunami warning. The quake struck at 4:23 am at a depth of 41 kilometres (25 miles) off Mindanao island, the US Geological Service said. Residents were jolted from their beds and ran onto the streets as the earthquake shook the area, leaving cracks in a hospital, two government buildings and a port, as well as triggering the collapse of at least one house and causing a brief power outage.