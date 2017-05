‘సమయం లేదు మిత్రమా.. చర్చలా, క్షిపణులా..’? చైనాకు షాకిచ్చిన అమెరికా!

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

China has come to the realisation that it has limited time to rein in North Korea's nuclear programme through negotiations and is open to further sanctions against Pyongyang, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Friday. Speaking at a news briefing in Beijing, Acting Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Susan Thornton said China understood that the U.S. viewed the North Korea situation as an urgent "time-limited problem set". "So they know now that they don't have, I think, as much time to try to bring the North Koreans to the table to get their calculus changed and get them to the negotiating table," she said. "And I think that has lent some urgency to their measures."