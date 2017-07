సంచలనం: ట్రంప్ ‘ఊ’ అంటే చాలు.. చైనాపై అణుదాడులు: నౌకాదళ కమాండర్‌

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A US admiral has said he would be prepared to launch a nuclear attack on China if President Donald Trump gave the order. Pacific Fleet commander Scott Swift told a security conference in Australia that all members of US military had sworn an oath to obey the US President as commander-in-chief to defend the constitution. Answering the question, "Would you be prepared to launch a nuclear attack on China if ordered to do so by Mr Trump?" he said: "The answer would be yes".