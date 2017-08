ఆ సముద్రంలో అపార సంపద.. ఆధిపత్యం కోసం చైనా తహతహ.. అమెరికా, జపాన్ సీరియస్

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The United States, Japan and Australia have expressed "serious concerns" over disputes related to the South China Sea. The three countries are calling for a halt to land development and military actions in the area that could increase tensions or cause permanent environmental damage. The countries released a joint statement Monday after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held talks with the foreign ministers of Australia and Japan. The talks took place in the Philippines, during a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).The three countries called on China and the Philippines to honor an arbitration ruling made last year. The International Court of Arbitration in The Hague denied much of China's territorial claim to the South China Sea.