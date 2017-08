ఉత్తరకొరియాకు ఇక విశ్వరూపమే: ట్రంప్, గువాం ద్వీపంపై యుద్ధవిమానాల పహారా

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Fresh tensions between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un have raised fears of a devastating nuclear war between the US and North Korea. The US military this morning released pictures of supersonic B-1B bombers flying from Guam after North Korea threatened to strike an American airbase on the remote Pacific island. Two US Air Force B-1B jets took part in 10-hour mission over the Korean peninsula just hours before Kim Jong-un revealed his plans. On Monday, Trump warned any threat to America would be met with "fire and fury".