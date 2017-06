అమెరికా అణుయుద్ధానికే తెగిస్తోంది, రెచ్చగొడితే ఫలితం అనుభవిస్తుంది: కిమ్ జాంగ్ ఉన్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Slamming the United States’ successful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) interceptor system defense test, North Korea on Saturday said that the country is showing signs of unleashing a nuclear war while calling it a ‘serious military provocation’ on the part of the US. “This is just a serious military provocation that brings to light the U.S. imperialists’ wild ambition for igniting a nuclear war. Such risky act is a sign that their preparations for unleashing a nuclear war against the DPRK (North Korea) have reached the final phase,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted a spokesman for the Strategic Force of the Korean People’s Army as saying on Friday