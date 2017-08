హీరో అనుకుంటే.. విలన్ అవతారం బయటపడింది.. నేరం రుజువైతే 40 ఏళ్లు జైలు శిక్ష!

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

When the WannaCry cyber attack had unfolded, there was chaos in many countries but one cyber-expert named Marcus Hutchins was hailed as a hero. Hutchins managed to find a kill switch for the dreaded cyber attack. But now Hutchins has been arrested by the FBI for his role in creating and spreading a malware named Kronos, which was used to attack banking websites. So what has happened in this case? Hutchins had risen to fame in May 2017 after he helped stop the WannaCry cyber attack, which crippled the National Health Services (NHS) in the UK and many other enterprises, governments across the world. Others on the list included: FedEx, Nissan Motor company, Renault. India too was impacted by the ransomware attack.