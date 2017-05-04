విచిత్రం: కళ్లెదురుగానే కుప్పకూలిన విమానం.. ఎవరికీ ఏం కాలేదు (వీడియో)

ఓ ట్రాఫిక్‌ సిగ్నల్‌ వద్ద వాహనాలు ఆగున్నాయి. ఇంతలో ఎక్కడి నుంచి వచ్చిందో తెలీదు కానీ ఓ విమానం కిందకి దూసుకొస్తూ కరెంటు తీగలను రాసుకుంటూ నిప్పుల ముద్దలా వచ్చి కుప్పకూలిపోయింది.

The word 'dramatic' is used so often that it's now a cliche. But there is no other way to describe what a car dashcam captured on a busy street in Mukilteo, Washington, on Tuesday. As cars inched forward in traffic, a plane flies into view. It clips power lines and crashes, sending two giant fireballs into the sky. Fortunately, no one - the pilot or his passenger was injured, police said. Investigators told CNN affiliate Q13FOX that the plane took off from a nearby airport around 3.30 p.m. and, shortly afterward, began losing engine power. Unable to make it back to the airport, the pilot tried to land on a clear road when he clipped the power lines and a street light. The collision ruptured a fuel cell, causing the explosion that the video captured.