వాట్సాప్ నుంచి మరో అద్భుతమైన ఫీచర్, ఎమోజీ.. ఇక ఈజీ, త్వరలోనే ‘రీకాల్’

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

WhatsApp has added the option to search for emojis in the latest Android build, making it easier and faster for users to find emojis to spice up their conversations. This way WhatsApp users can find some of the emojis relevant to their searches, instead of the tedious side-ways scrolling. Additionally, the app has introduced video streaming on iPhones, a feature that it has already released on Android. Apart from this, the WhatsApp reportedly even published (briefly) an FAQ page to provide information of the long-rumoured message recall feature, suggesting its launch is imminent. As well as messages, the recall will work on images, videos, GIFS, documents, quoted texts and even Status replies. Anything sent more than five minutes ago, however, is unfortunately there to stay.