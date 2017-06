మళ్లీ కెమికల్ అటాక్ యత్నాలు, పసిగట్టిన అగ్రరాజ్యం, సిరియాపై సీరియస్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Tuesday, June 27, 2017, 14:57 [IST]

The White House said that there are "potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack" by the Syrian regime and warned the country's president, Bashar al-Assad, of a "heavy price" if one is carried out. "The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children," according to a White House statement released Monday night.