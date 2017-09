International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A US woman has shared photos and videos of live maggots crawling all over Ferraro Rocher chocolates on Facebook giving the creeps to everyone who saw them. Rachael Vile from Illinois said every piece of the chocolates inside the box of Ferraro Rocher had maggots on them. It was only after she had eaten half of the chocolates her roommate told her that she had found the creepy crawlies on them. In the video, Vile can be seen unwrapping the golden wrapper of the chocolates one after another only to find maggots crawling on all of them. She said the chocolates were supposed to expire on March 6, 2018.