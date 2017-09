మన టెక్కీలకు సవాలే: వర్క్ వీసాతో ‘గ్రీన్ కార్డు’ కష్టమే

International

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

NEW YORK: Heretofore, thousands every year transited to US Green Card through their work visa in the country. H1 B route was found to be quite convenient to obtain a green card. But it appears it is not going to be the same “easy and convenient” route anymore. As reported in The Indian Panorama earlier, from October 1, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) has made an in-person interview mandatory in such cases. In technical parlance, it refers to an I-485 adjustment of status interview. This announcement was made on August 28.