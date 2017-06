మళ్లీ సైబర్ అటాక్.. ఈసారి ‘పెట్యా’ రాన్సమ్ వేర్.. భారత్ పై కూడా దాడి!

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Hackers caused widespread disruption today by unleashing a huge cyber attack on computers across the world. Companies in countries including the UK, Russia, India and France have been affected as well as Chernobyl’s radiations monitoring system. It is believed to be a ransomware attack similar to the recent NHS hack. Petya is a form of the ransomware virus that locks a computer’s hard drive as well as individual files stored on it. It can be harder to recover information from computers affected by this ransomware, which can also be used to steal sensitive information. Petya works by overwriting the master boot record on an infected system, which introduces the malicious code.