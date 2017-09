నివ్వెరపోయిన ప్రపంచం, తోక తొక్కిన త్రాచులా ట్రంప్, కిమ్ కి వ్యతిరేకంగా ఒక్కటైన రష్యా, చైనా!

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday, calling for enhancing mutual support and strategic coordination. The two leaders also agreed to appropriately deal with the latest nuclear test conducted by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). Putin is in the southeastern Chinese coastal city of Xiamen, Fujian Province, to attend the ninth BRICS summit and the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries scheduled for Sept. 3-5. The two sides should consolidate the high-level mutual political trust, firmly strengthen mutual support and enhance strategic coordination, Xi said.