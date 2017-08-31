వెలుగులోకి 1400 టన్నుల 'బ్లాక్ బస్టర్' బాంబు... 70 వేల మందిని ఖాళీ చేయిస్తున్న జర్మనీ

ఫ్రాంక్ ఫర్ట్: ఇది అలాంటి, ఇలాంటి బాంబు కాదు. రెండో ప్రపంచ యుద్ధం నాటిది. దీని బరువు ఏకంగా 1400 టన్నులు. అప్పట్లో దీన్ని 'బ్లాక్ బస్టర్'గా పిలిచేవారు. జర్మనీ, ఫ్రాంక్ ఫర్ట్ లోని గోథె యూనివర్శిటీ వెస్ట్ ఎండ్ క్యాంపస్ పనులు జరుగుతుండగా, ఈ బాంబు బయటపడింది.

దీంతో వచ్చే ఆదివారం నాడు దీన్ని నిర్వీర్యం చేసేందుకు జర్మనీ ప్రభుత్వం ప్రత్యేక కార్యక్రమాన్ని చేపట్టింది. బాంబును పనిచేయకుండా చేసే క్రమంలో జరగరానిదేదైనా జరగవచ్చన్న అనుమానంతో దాదాపు 70 వేల మందిని ఖాళీ చేయిస్తోంది.

వారందరినీ ఇతర ప్రాంతాలకు తరలించిన తరువాత బాంబు సంగతి చూస్తామని పోలీసు అధికారులు తెలిపారు. ఆ ప్రాంతం మొత్తాన్నీ అధీనంలోకి తీసుకుని భద్రతను కట్టుదిట్టం చేశామని, ప్రస్తుతానికి ఎటువంటి ప్రమాదమూ లేదని వెల్లడించారు.

An unexploded World War-II bomb nicknamed "blockbuster" was uncovered in Frankfurt on Wednesday. The recovery of the bomb will now lead to the evacuation of some 70,000 people this weekend in one of the biggest such evacuations in post-war Germany, police said. The operation on Sunday will allow for the safe defusal of the 1,400-tonne British bomb, which German media said was nicknamed "Wohnblockknacker" (blockbuster) during the war for its ability to wipe out whole streets or buildings.
Story first published: Thursday, August 31, 2017, 10:08 [IST]
