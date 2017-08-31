వెలుగులోకి 1400 టన్నుల 'బ్లాక్ బస్టర్' బాంబు... 70 వేల మందిని ఖాళీ చేయిస్తున్న జర్మనీ

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

An unexploded World War-II bomb nicknamed "blockbuster" was uncovered in Frankfurt on Wednesday. The recovery of the bomb will now lead to the evacuation of some 70,000 people this weekend in one of the biggest such evacuations in post-war Germany, police said. The operation on Sunday will allow for the safe defusal of the 1,400-tonne British bomb, which German media said was nicknamed "Wohnblockknacker" (blockbuster) during the war for its ability to wipe out whole streets or buildings.