ఆర్చరీలో ప్రపంచ రికార్డు సృష్టించిన ఐదేళ్ల చిన్నారి

A 5-year-old girl from the city entered into Asian Book of Records and India Book of Records on Sunday after her stunning performance in Archery. Cherukuri Dolly Shivani created the first record by firing 103 arrows from a distance of 10 meters in just 11 minutes and 19 seconds with a compounding bow and Indian arrows.