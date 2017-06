Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 17:53 [IST]

English summary

Wimbledon 2017 officially began on Tuesday (June 27) at Wimbledon Stadium, London. The Qualifiers are currently going on. Roger Federer, who is jointly the most successful player in the open era of the tournament with 7 Wimbledon titles, will enter this year as the 3rd seed. Federer last won the tournament in 2012.