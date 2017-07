Sports

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

India's Amit Kumar Saroha clinched a silver in men's club throw F51 competition in World Para Athletics Championships on Monday. Saroha's best throw of 30.25m, which came in his third attempt, fetched him a silver medal. In the process, the para-athlete from Haryana set a new Asian record in this event.